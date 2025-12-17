Woodstock Corp Cuts Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $LGND

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,656.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.33.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $91,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,656.64. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.31, for a total transaction of $339,711.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,085.66. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,205 shares of company stock worth $2,312,287. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $192.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.58 and a twelve month high of $212.49. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.83 and its 200 day moving average is $159.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $86.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.400-7.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.