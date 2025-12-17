SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Research downgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CWYUF stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 39.89%.The company had revenue of $164.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1099 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 705.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 103.13%.

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.