SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Research downgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
CWYUF stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 39.89%.The company had revenue of $164.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Tech Stocks Down Over 60%—Which One Is Worth Buying?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 25 Years Later, Cisco Finally Recovers From the Dot-Com Crash
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- AI Chips Can’t Exist Without These 2 Underrated Tech Giants
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.