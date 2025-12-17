41,449 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Acquired by Walker Financial Services Inc.

Walker Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,863,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
RSP opened at $192.29 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $195.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
