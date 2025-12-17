Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Downgraded to “Moderate Sell” Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate sell rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADP. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.42.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $262.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $247.18 and a 12 month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the second quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

