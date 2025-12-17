ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities

ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ATEX Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Desjardins upgraded shares of ATEX Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of ATEX Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 price target on shares of ATEX Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.25.

About ATEX Resources

Shares of ATX opened at C$2.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.38. ATEX Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$969.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.70.

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

