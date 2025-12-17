Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Position Reduced by Walker Financial Services Inc.

Walker Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,184,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,367 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 12.6% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $32,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0%

SCHD opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

