Walker Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Walker Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 94,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 265,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 123,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

