Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Upgraded by Mizuho to Strong-Buy Rating

Mizuho upgraded shares of Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AXS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 target price on Axis Capital and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Axis Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Axis Capital from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Axis Capital in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.

Axis Capital Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $107.14 on Monday. Axis Capital has a fifty-two week low of $83.90 and a fifty-two week high of $108.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axis Capital will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axis Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Axis Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Axis Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Axis Capital by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

