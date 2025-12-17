iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Walker Financial Services Inc.

Walker Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,426 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 6.1% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.7% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 509.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.52.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

