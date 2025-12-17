Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 6,061 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. reduced its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $2,584,440.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,188,367.40. This represents a 23.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 38,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $7,986,242.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,243,294.62. The trade was a 37.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE SPXC opened at $217.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.41. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $233.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.24. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $592.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPXC. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPX Technologies

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.