NIKE, Inc. $NKE Holdings Trimmed by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,438 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.3% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in NIKE by 10.1% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.24.

NIKE Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $5,577,854.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 647,615 shares in the company, valued at $41,965,452. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 16,150 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,980.92. The trade was a 308.32% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

