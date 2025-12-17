Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 18,663 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 92.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,663 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 5.6% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its holdings in Prologis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $127.73 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $131.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.02. The company has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 117.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total value of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,340.80. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,621 shares of company stock valued at $198,655 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

