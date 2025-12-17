Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Stake Cut by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,803,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,795,000 after buying an additional 1,349,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,152,974,000 after buying an additional 314,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,980,700,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,913,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,098,583,000 after acquiring an additional 277,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $873,578.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 396,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,557,339.42. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 384,852 shares of company stock worth $81,806,895 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $232.51 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $264.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $261.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

