Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Shares Sold by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lowered its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 92.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,952 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8%

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $115.59.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 27.65%.The business had revenue of $321.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.200-7.260 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FRT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price (down from $113.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.50 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

