Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,976 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average is $74.38. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $78.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.2084 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

