Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $207,000 Stake in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,906 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,983,000. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at about $46,048,000. Voss Capital LP grew its stake in SharkNinja by 238.6% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 575,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,981,000 after buying an additional 405,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in SharkNinja by 79.6% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 900,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,156,000 after buying an additional 399,043 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded SharkNinja from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of SN stock opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $128.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.52.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.