Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford Whitmore Purchases 28,588 Shares

Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) Director Bradford Whitmore purchased 28,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $162,951.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,235,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,096.70. This represents a 2.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ultralife Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $96.40 million, a P/E ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 0.88. Ultralife Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $9.52.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $43.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. Ultralife had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 1.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 1,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ultralife during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 1,428.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ULBI. Wall Street Zen cut Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Ultralife presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ULBI

Ultralife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.