ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 445.45% from the stock’s current price.

PROK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research cut ProKidney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Get ProKidney alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ProKidney

ProKidney Stock Performance

PROK opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. ProKidney has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $7.13.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProKidney will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian Jg Pereira sold 502,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $1,190,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in ProKidney during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProKidney by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProKidney during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProKidney in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.