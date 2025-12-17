Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Price

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s previous close.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. HSBC upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

CSCO opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.98. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $306.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $12,812,864.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,316,053.30. This represents a 45.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $9,023,538.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 704,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,431,026.90. This trade represents a 14.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,021,910 shares of company stock worth $79,463,804. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,334,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,695,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,507,956,000 after buying an additional 1,067,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,864,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,816,825,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,668,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

