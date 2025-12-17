Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,967 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.13 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.44.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

Read Our Latest Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.