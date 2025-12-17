Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,894 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 285.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 127.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in CMS Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $77.00 target price on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $289,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,849.73. This trade represents a 5.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.05. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.62%.The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

