Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 33,386 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 33,386 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 274 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day moving average of $87.70.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 11,700 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,160. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.