Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at $25,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Linde by 5,800.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Linde from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.00.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $423.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $197.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $424.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.09. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $486.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 21.17%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

