General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.580-3.790 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from General Mills’ conference call:

The company says its Remarkability Framework and targeted price investments drove North America Retail volume recovery, with >90% of price moves performing as expected and pound?share gains in 8 of its top 10 categories while innovation is running ~25% higher this year.

pet launch is tracking well — 4,658 coolers live (on pace for ~5,000 by year?end/Jan), ~5% trial share in early accounts and 4.8/5 product ratings as management prioritized inventory to drive trial. Q2 outperformance on profit was largely timing?driven (inventory absorption, international and shipment timing) and management expects those benefits to reverse in Q3, which could pressure near?term margins and EPS.

Management expects top?line improvement in H2 and material profit growth in Q4, citing favorable trade expense phasing and the 53rd week (about a $100M tailwind) that together should boost Q4 profitability.

Inflation/tariff headwinds remain (roughly 3% base input inflation plus ~1–2% tariff impact) with some cost relief delayed by coverage/hedges into fiscal 2027, and the company left full?year guidance unchanged.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,663,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758,957. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.63. General Mills has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 18.4% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 119.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $1,769,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 36.1% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.11.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

