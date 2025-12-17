General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Announces Earnings Results

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%. General Mills updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.580-3.790 EPS.

Company says its focused “Remarkability” investments (product, packaging, media, omnichannel and value) are already improving trends — NAR pound share held or grew in 8 of the top 10 U.S. categories and household penetration rose for a second consecutive quarter.

Q2 results showed pressure — organic net sales were down 1% and adjusted operating profit and EPS fell ~20% and ~21% respectively, driven by remarkability investments, yogurt divestitures and unfavorable trade expense timing, with management warning Q3 profit will weaken as some Q2 timing benefits unwind. Management reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance: organic net sales -1% to +1%, adjusted operating profit and adjusted EPS down 10%–15% (constant currency), and expected free cash flow conversion of at least 95% of adjusted after?tax earnings.

GIS stock opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of -0.07. General Mills has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average of $49.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 328,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,562,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,377,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

