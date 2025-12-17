Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MOMO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.10 target price on Hello Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67. Hello Group has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $779.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the third quarter valued at $404,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Hello Group by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 84,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 61,171 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hello Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Hello Group by 482.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 502,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 415,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hello Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 375,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 84,381 shares during the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

