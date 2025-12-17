Aflac Incorporated $AFL Shares Sold by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 93.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,762 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 14.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 222,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after buying an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,857,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aflac by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,167,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,545,000 after buying an additional 594,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $109.48 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.72. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on Aflac in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $89,407.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,298.75. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 15,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,776,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 230,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,056. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,706. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

