Hooker Furnishings Corp. (HOFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 31st

Hooker Furnishings Corp. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th.

Hooker Furnishings has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Hooker Furnishings has a payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings Price Performance

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.41. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.54. Hooker Furnishings had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.The company had revenue of $70.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hooker Furnishings will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HOFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.