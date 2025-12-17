iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (INRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0644 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 15.4% increase from iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Stock Down 0.3%

INRO opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55. iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (INRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards industries that BlackRock believes are best positioned for outperformance INRO was launched on Mar 26, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

