iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (INRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0644 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 15.4% increase from iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Stock Down 0.3%
INRO opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55. iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.07.
About iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 25 Years Later, Cisco Finally Recovers From the Dot-Com Crash
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- AI Chips Can’t Exist Without These 2 Underrated Tech Giants
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Why Taiwan Semiconductor’s 6.5% Dip Could Be a Smart Buy
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.