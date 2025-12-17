iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2627 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 5.7% increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $166.42 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $172.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

