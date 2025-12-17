Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Waystar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Waystar in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Waystar from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Waystar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Waystar in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Waystar Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Waystar

NASDAQ WAY opened at $32.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Waystar has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $487,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 717,474 shares in the company, valued at $27,321,409.92. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $262,225.43. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 422,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,844,302.11. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 83,372 shares of company stock worth $3,029,285 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waystar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waystar by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,007,000 after acquiring an additional 238,118 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Waystar by 76.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,713 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Waystar during the first quarter worth about $20,520,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waystar by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 115,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waystar by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 132,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the period.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Further Reading

