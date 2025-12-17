BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $1,514.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,486.00 to $1,514.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.69% from the company’s previous close.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,360.00 to $1,340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,312.00 to $1,305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,316.59.

BLK stock opened at $1,068.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,088.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,090.52. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 26.64%.The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.38, for a total value of $1,312,572.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,346.42. This represents a 16.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,113.20. The trade was a 62.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $2,644,007,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 105,267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,789,915,000 after buying an additional 1,704,280 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,005,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,104,122,000 after buying an additional 842,901 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1,962.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 792,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,524,000 after buying an additional 754,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock by 73.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,313,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,059,000 after acquiring an additional 555,098 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

