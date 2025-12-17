TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX stock opened at $150.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.75. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $167.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.27%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $272,317.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,988.30. This represents a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $52,345.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,940.70. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 18,939 shares of company stock worth $2,921,338 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $2,893,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 29,278 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 410,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,648,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

