Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight Rating

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s previous close.

SMMT has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Summit Redstone set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9%

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of -1.53.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 26,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $499,983.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,983.20. The trade was a 53.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh acquired 26,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,983.20. This trade represents a 53.36% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 586,977 shares of company stock valued at $10,999,949 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,379,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,576,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,556,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,659,000. Finally, Siren L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,407,000. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

