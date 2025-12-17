International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th.

International Flavors & Fragrances has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of IFF opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average of $68.18. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11,975.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 896.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

