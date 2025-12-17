International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th.
International Flavors & Fragrances has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.
International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of IFF opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average of $68.18. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11,975.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 896.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.
International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Flavors & Fragrances
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 25 Years Later, Cisco Finally Recovers From the Dot-Com Crash
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- AI Chips Can’t Exist Without These 2 Underrated Tech Giants
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why Taiwan Semiconductor’s 6.5% Dip Could Be a Smart Buy
Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.