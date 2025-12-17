Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.980–1.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.5 million-$72.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.7 million. Spire Global also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to -0.470–0.440 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPIR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spire Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Spire Global in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Spire Global has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $304.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter. Spire Global had a net margin of 40.97% and a negative return on equity of 125.66%. Spire Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at -1.980–1.950 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.470–0.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Global will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire Global

In other news, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 117,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $984,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,476,164 shares in the company, valued at $12,399,777.60. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 37.7% during the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 35.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 28,574 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Spire Global by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Featured Articles

