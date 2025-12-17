Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (DMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This is a 36.4% increase from Destra Multi-Alternative Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Price Performance
DMA stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70.
