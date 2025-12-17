Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (DMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This is a 36.4% increase from Destra Multi-Alternative Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Price Performance

DMA stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70.

About Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

