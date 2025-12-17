Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF $BUFF

Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 40,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 62,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF alerts:

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $744.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $40.55 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.15.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.