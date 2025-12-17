Brokerages Set Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Price Target at $3.00

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BFLY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Butterfly Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd.

Butterfly Network stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. Butterfly Network has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 90.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. The company had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Butterfly Network will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 193,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $595,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,227,401 shares of company stock valued at $13,369,886 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

