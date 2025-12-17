Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.1818.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Align Technology from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $162.89 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $122.00 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $995.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 9.50%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 140.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 7,650.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

