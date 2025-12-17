The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.9048.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $104.47 on Wednesday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $109.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of -40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average of $89.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 6.44%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -54.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $364,748.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,785.96. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $476,971.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estee Lauder Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 556.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,554,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.