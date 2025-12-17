Anta Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Anta Sports Products Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.50. Anta Sports Products shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 1,002 shares trading hands.

Anta Sports Products Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67.

Anta Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

