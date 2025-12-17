argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $877.94, but opened at $828.96. argenex shares last traded at $836.9040, with a volume of 99,312 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of argenex from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,070.00 price objective on shares of argenex in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on argenex from $775.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $818.00 target price on argenex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on argenex from $850.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $968.83.

argenex Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $865.62 and its 200 day moving average is $722.06.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. argenex had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 41.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in argenex during the third quarter worth $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in argenex during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in argenex by 276.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in argenex in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About argenex

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

