PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 93,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 74,691 shares.The stock last traded at $61.0590 and had previously closed at $61.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PC Connection in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

PC Connection Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $709.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.81 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,128,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 7.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,032,000 after buying an additional 23,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PC Connection by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 220,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 87,224 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

