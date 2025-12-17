Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 1,679 shares.The stock last traded at $8.3550 and had previously closed at $8.27.

Gray Media Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $845.31 million, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Get Gray Media alerts:

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter. Gray Media had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 5.50%.

About Gray Media

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.