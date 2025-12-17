SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Smc Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.40, but opened at $17.70. SMC shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 7,242 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SMC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SMC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMC

SMC Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.95.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. SMC had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.83 billion. Analysts expect that Smc Corporation will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.