Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Takes Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,658 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 80.0% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 24.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $288.39 on Wednesday. Celestica, Inc. has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $363.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,020. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

