Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Stock Price

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $169.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.46.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $182.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $136.34 and a 52-week high of $190.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 79.30% and a net margin of 38.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Daniel C. Smith purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $62,293.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,321.35. This represents a 1.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $65,268.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 43,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,095,519.20. The trade was a 0.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 2,121 shares of company stock valued at $394,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $276,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

