Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Purchases 3,273 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $146,491.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $760,122.48. The trade was a 16.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher D. Kastner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.06, for a total transaction of $4,815,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,707.34. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 17,103 shares of company stock worth $5,477,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $326.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.93. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $333.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.74%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.12%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

