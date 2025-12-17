Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Price

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.

DXCM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler set a $75.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

Get DexCom alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

DexCom Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. DexCom has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 15.96%.DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $171,599.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,946.40. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach bought 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.04 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 331,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,256,602.88. The trade was a 5.81% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 7,866 shares of company stock valued at $448,177 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 4,800.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.